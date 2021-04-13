Hank Azaria apologized for playing Apu and said that at this point that word is an insult – Tomatazos

The shows of the eighties and nineties have not aged quite well. It is normal. Humor is not static and neither are values. What may be acceptable at one time may be unacceptable in another. In the 19th century we can find anti-Semitic characters in all kinds of novels. For example in Ivanhoe, from Walter scott or in Oliver twistby Charles Dickens. Today this stereotypical way of representing the Jews is frowned upon. In the same way, the sexist and racist jokes that in the eighties and nineties were well regarded, today they do not stand the test of time. A sample of this is the program Learning to live. Many of us grew up watching it, but if you take another look at it these days you will discover that it has some sexist sex jokes that today would not be allowed in a program for children and adolescents. Another well known example is Animaniacs – 90%. That’s why it had to be updated now that a new version was made.

The interesting thing is what happens when a program continues to exist from that time to the present day. That is the case with The Simpsons. Many of his jokes and characters feel like a product of another era. One clear case is the fact that Marge is a full-time homemaker. In current sitcoms located in our present that is no longer entirely common. Another very specific example is Apu. The Indian grocer is quite a troublesome racial stereotype. That was clearly exposed in the 2017 documentary. The Problem with Apu, from Hari Kondabolu. In that documentary he reflects on his feelings about Apu as an Indian and a fan of the show. There is no doubt that it is a problem that, for a long time, the only character of the same nationality on television was a racist stereotype.

The documentary sparked a controversy that ended in the character’s disappearance. The program gave an answer to the matter in the chapter “No good reading goes unpunished.” In that chapter they said that by making the characters perfect they make them flat and uninteresting. The reality is that this is a fallacy because removing the problematic does not imply that your character stops having motivations and problems that complicate his day to day. If taking this away from him left him flat and without grace, that would imply that he was not a well-developed character, but was just a racial caricature devoid of everything else.

Hank Azaria recently went to the Armchair Expert podcast, which is hosted by actors Dax Shepard and Monica padman. In it he has apologized for having given him a voice for so many years and being an accomplice in creating this caricature of the people of India:

I really apologize. It is important. I apologize for the part I played in creating it and for being a part of it. A part of me feels that I need to visit each and every Indian in this country and apologize to them personally. Sometimes I do.

It was in January 2020 when he announced that he no longer planned to give voice to the iconic and troublesome character. He also mentioned what he has learned since leaving the role; she commented that she spoke with Indian students from her son’s school. One of them, a 17-year-old young man, told him something that he has not been able to forget and that made him understand that the word now is a racial insult:

He has never seen The Simpson, but you know what Apu means. By now it’s practically a racial slur. All he knows is that this is how his people are thought of and represented to many people in this country. [el joven le dijo:] “You could tell Hollywood writers that what they do and what they come up with really matters in people’s lives and has consequences.”

The actor said he plans to get his message across.

