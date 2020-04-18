One of the advantages offered by the hybrid console is that of short games, from this that throughout the day a few minutes remain free that do not give to delve into the long journey of an RPG but to solve at least two or three puzzles. In this sense, many games of this genre and the most varied themes are presented as the ideal option, some of them inspired by great classic games like the Chess, as is the case that now concerns us with Hang the kings, the new proposal from the independent studio QUByte Interactive that is scheduled to arrive in less than a week at the Nintendo Switch eShop. Based on the rules of movement of pieces of the aforementioned millennial intellectual sport, this title focuses its puzzles on “eating” those that are of the same color in a single movement if possible, within the successive reductions of the well-known black-and-white checkerboard. , proposing ourselves no less than a hundred progressively more complex challenges with a most relaxing soundtrack that invites us to reflect and sit quietly to exercise our neurons overexposed to continuous daily stimuli.

Undoubtedly, an interesting way to learn the rules that govern chess under the prism of a puzzle is what awaits us from next April 23, for only € 0.99 -even has a 50% discount if purchased in pre-purchase from now. To discover a little more of what awaits us under this intellectual challenge to enjoy wherever you want and when you want, let’s take a look at the simple presentation trailer that the developer has shown on the occasion of its more than upcoming premiere in the eShop of the console of The Joy-Con:

Hang the Kings trailer (Nintendo Switch)

See also

Source

Related