Hang Seng suffers biggest drop in two weeks on Fed’s stance

Shanghai (China), Jun 21 (.) .- The benchmark index of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, the Hang Seng, closed today with the largest losses in two weeks (1.08%) after the US Federal Reserve ( Fed) hints that it will raise interest rates earlier than expected.

The selective lost 312.27 points to 28,489, while the index that measures the behavior of mainland Chinese companies listed on the Hong Kong stock market, the Hang Seng China Enterprises, fell 0.93%.

All the sub-indices closed in negative: Commerce and Industry (-0.47%), Real Estate (-1.16%), Services (-1.86%) and Finance (-1.89%).

In the latter, the worst unemployed were HSBC (-3.5%) and its local subsidiary, Hang Seng Bank (-3.26%), while in real estate that dubious honor went to Longfor Group (-4.35%). ).

Mixed sign among the digital market leaders, with Meituan (+0.4%) appreciating while Tencent (-2.07%) and Alibaba (-0.77%) fell.

Technological titles such as the manufacturer of acoustic components AAC Technologies (+5.15%) or that of solar panels Xinyi Solar (+4.55%) had a more positive session.

Among the Chinese state titles, better for telephone operators such as China Mobile (+ 2.75%) than for oil companies such as Petrochina (-1.55%).

The business volume of the session was 157.300 million Hong Kong dollars (20.258 million dollars, 17,040 million euros).

