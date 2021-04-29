Hang Seng rallies 0.8% on Fed’s optimistic outlook

Shanghai (China), Apr 29 (EFE) .- The benchmark index of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, the Hang Seng, closed today with gains of 0.8% after the optimistic outlook on the US economy from the Federal Reserve (Fed ) from that country.

The selective added 231.92 points to 29,303.26, while the index that measures the behavior of mainland Chinese companies listed on the Hong Kong stock market, the Hang Seng China Enterprises, advanced 0.32%.

All the sub-indices closed positive: Real Estate and Commerce and Industry (+0.6% both), Finance (+1.05%) and Services (+1.16%).

Among financial securities, the trading company, HKEX, lost 1.8% while most of the rest had a much better day, especially the insurance company AIA (+3.71%) and the bank HSBC (+1, 79%).

In financial terms, the fall of Longfor Group (-0.72%) prevented a full green in which the best stop would have been Wharf REIC (+1.56%).

One of lime and two of sand among the digital giants of the trading floor: Tencent (+0.56%) stood out from the slight losses of Alibaba (-0.09%) and Meituan (-0.06%).

The biggest advance of the day was that of the Asian division of the Budweiser brewer, Budweiser APAC (+ 4.31%).

Chinese state securities enjoyed a positive session, with gains for operators such as China Mobile (+1.16%) and, after several unflattering days, also for oil companies such as Sinopec (+1.8%).

The business volume of the session was 119,750 million Hong Kong dollars (15,427 million dollars, 12,735 million euros).

