Hang Seng gains 1.2% encouraged by Fed flexibility

Shanghai (China), Apr 8 (EFE) .- The benchmark index of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, the Hang Seng, closed today with gains of 1.16% in a day marked by optimism due to the promise of senior positions in the US Federal Reserve to maintain flexible policies to underpin the recovery after the pandemic.

The selective added 333.27 points to 29,008.07, while the index that measures the behavior of mainland Chinese companies listed on the Hong Kong stock market, the Hang Seng China Enterprises, advanced 0.35%.

All the sub-indices closed in green: Services (+0.13%), Real Estate (+0.3%), Commerce and Industry (+0.56%) and Finance (+2.12%).

In the latter sector, the advance of the insurance company AIA (+6.16%) was the most outstanding news, followed by the good session of HSBC (+2.07%).

In real estate, the advances of Longfor Group (+1.29%) or Hang Lung Property (+1.23%) weighed more than falls such as those of China Resources Land (-0.67%).

Among digital market leaders, Tencent lost 1.51% of its value after its main shareholder, the Dutch group Prosus, announced the sale of 2% of the company for about $ 14.7 billion.

To this was added that its rivals in the sector, Alibaba and Meituan, rose 0.45% and 0.88%, respectively, in today’s session.

The clothing manufacturer Shenzhou International (+ 7.08%) and the electrical equipment company Techtronic Industries (+5.6%) also stood out.

Chinese state securities did not replicate these increases, especially in the case of operators such as China Unicom (-0.45%) and the oil company Cnooc (-3.93%), although in the latter sector Sinopec did advance by 0, 49%.

The business volume of the session was 281,130 million Hong Kong dollars (36,123 million dollars, 30,413 million euros).

