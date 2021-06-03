Hang Seng falls under threat of more US sanctions on Chinese firms

Shanghai (China), Jun 3 (EFE) .- The benchmark index of the Hong Kong stock exchange, the Hang Seng, closed today with a loss of 1.13% due to information that indicates that the US government led by Joe Biden it could empower the Treasury Department to sanction US companies.

Biden would reform the order that prevented US investment in companies considered close to the Chinese Army – some of which were included in the list are listed in Hong Kong – whose powers are currently in the hands of the Department of Defense, although at the moment not there is official confirmation in this regard.

Thus, the selective lost 331.59 points to 28,996.03, while the index that measures the behavior of mainland Chinese companies listed on the Hong Kong stock market, the Hang Seng China Enterprises, fell 1.14% .

All the sub-indices closed negative: Commerce and Industry (0.96%), Services (1%), Real Estate (1.16%) and Finance (1.34%).

In this last sector, the state-owned China Construction Bank lost 2.06%, while in the real estate Hang Lung Property it fell 1.7%; Henderson Land broke away from the losses and was up 1.81%.

Today was not a good day for the digital trading giants, with losses for Tencent (2.07%), Alibaba (1.68%) and Meituan (1.41%).

Mixed sign between the Chinese state telephone operators, with China Mobile that fell 0.41%, compared to China Unicom, which advanced 0.48%.

Among the public oil companies, Sinopec and Petrochina did not register any change in their price while Cnooc appreciated a slight 0.23%.

The trading volume for the session was HK $ 138.930 million (US $ 17.908 million, € 14.689 million).

