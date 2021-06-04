Hang Seng Falls Again Following US Sanctions On Chinese Firms

Shanghai (China), Jun 4 (EFE) .- The benchmark index of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, the Hang Seng, fell 0.17% today after US President Joe Biden signed a decree that extends to 59 the number of Chinese companies included in a black list for alleged ties with the Army of the Asian country.

The selective lost 47.93 points to 28,918.1, while the index that measures the behavior of mainland Chinese companies listed on the Hong Kong stock market, the Hang Seng China Enterprises, fell 0.2%.

Among the sub-indices, only Finance (0.11%) rose while Real Estate (0.32%), Commerce and Industry (0.33%) and Services (0.64%) fell.

In real estate, the losses of firms such as Sun Hung Kai (1.01%) or China Resources Land (1.39%) weighed more than the advances of Henderson Land (2.19%) or CK Asset (1.09%) .

The situation was the opposite in the financial area, with the increases of the state-owned ICBC (0.8%) and Banco de Comunicaciones (0.96%) offsetting the decreases of HSBC (0.51%) or the local branch of the Bank. China, BOC Hong Kong (1.05%).

The digital leaders fell again together, with Meituan (1.69%) leading the way, followed by Tencent (0.65%) and Alibaba (0.28%).

Mixed sign among Chinese state oil companies, with advances for Petrochina (0.6%), but decrease for Cnooc (0.35%).

Better it was to the public telephone operators China Mobile (+0.21%) and China Unicom (+0.48%).

Carmaker Geely and popular ‘hot pot’ restaurant chain Haidilao put lime and sand respectively in the session: the former gained 6.21% and was the most prominent company today while the second it left 6.23% and ended up on the other side of the coin.

The business volume of the day was 193,000 million Hong Kong dollars (24,880 million dollars, 20,540 million euros).

