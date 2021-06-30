Hang Seng falls 0.6% amid slowdown in Chinese manufacturing sector

Shanghai (China), Jun 30 (.) .- The benchmark index of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, the Hang Seng, closed today with losses of 0.57% that reflect investors’ fears of the slowdown in Chinese economic growth after the latest official data on the situation of manufacturing industries in the country.

The selective lost 166.15 points to 28,827.95, while the index that measures the behavior of mainland Chinese companies listed on the Hong Kong stock market, the Hang Seng China Enterprises, fell 0.87%.

All sub-indices closed negative: Services (-0.23%), Finance (-0.3%), Commerce and Industry (-0.7%) and Real Estate (-1.02%).

In the latter, the worst stops were China Resources Land (-3.38%) and China Overseas (-2.54%), while in the financial zone that dubious honor went to the hands of the trading company itself, HKEX (-1.24%), followed by the state bank ICBC (-1.08%).

Among the digital trading companies, losses for Tencent (-1.1%) and Meituan (-1.05%) but not for Alibaba (+0.27%).

Macau casino operators were among the top titles for the session, with Galaxy Entertainment scoring 4.37% and Sands China 2.19%.

Among the Chinese state securities, better for the oil company Petrochina (+2.16%) than for its partner in the sector Sinopec (-0.51%) and than for telephone operators such as China Mobile (-0.92%).

The trading volume for the session was HK $ 140.3 billion ($ 18.069 billion, € 15.198 billion).

