Hang Seng ends hot streak ahead of Chinese GDP data

Shanghai (China), Jul 14 . .- The benchmark index of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, the Hang Seng, ended its good streak today with a fall of 0.63% before China publishes this Thursday , its GDP for the second quarter, which could slow its advance to around 8%, according to analysts.

The selective lost 175.95 points to 27,787.46, while the index that measures the behavior of mainland Chinese companies listed on the Hong Kong stock market, the Hang Seng China Enterprises, fell 0.48%.

All the sub-indices closed negative: Commerce and Industry (-0.05%), Services (-0.3%), Real Estate (-1.25%) and Finance (-1.37%).

In the latter, the worst part was taken by insurers such as Ping An (-2.08%) or AIA (-1.8%), although the banking giants HSBC (-1.55%) and ICBC (-1.12 %) did not perform much better.

Full to the red in real estate, in which the biggest falls were those of heavyweights in the sector such as Henderson Land (-2.42%) and CK Asset (-2.31%).

Among the large digital firms on the trading floor, rebounds of little scope for Tencent (+0.18%) and Alibaba (+0.58%) and worse end of the day for Meituan (-1.69%).

While the vehicle manufacturer BYD today suffered a correction from its last good days (-5.64%), the technology services company for pharmaceuticals Wuxi Biologics was on the other side of the coin by skyrocketing 6.47%.

More sand than lime among Chinese state oil companies, with Sinopec (+0.53%) in the green and Petgrochina (-1.72%) and Cnooc (-1.07%) contracting during the session.

The business volume of the day was 143,630 million Hong Kong dollars (18,491 million dollars, 15,684 million euros).

