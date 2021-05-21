Hang Seng closes flat in a day dominated by pharmaceuticals

Beijing, May 21 (EFE) .- The Hang Seng, the main reference index of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, closed this Friday practically flat, with a slight gain of 0.03% in a day marked by the advances of pharmaceutical companies.

The selective Hong Kong finished at 28,458.44 points, while the index that measures the behavior of mainland Chinese companies listed on the Hong Kong stock market, the Hang Seng China Enterprises, rose 0.56%.

Three of the four sub-indices of the Hong Kong stock closed in red: Services (-0.62%), Finance (-0.01%) and Real Estate (-0.12%).

In contrast, Commerce and Industries grew 0.13%.

Pharmaceuticals led the day, with advances for CSPC Pharma (2.01%), Sino Biopharm (2.21%), Wuxi Bio (2.31%) and Ali Health (1.39%).

In the financial sector, earnings for insurers Ping An (0.43%) and AIA (0.1%), while China Life lost 0.12%.

Among banks, China Construction Bank closed flat, while Bank Of China lost 0.32% and ICBC gained 0.2%.

Energy companies lost ground due to the falls of Petrochina (-0.32%) and Cnooc (-0.71%). Sinopec closed flat.

Among the technological ones, with increases for Meituan (0.73%) while the Alibaba group gained 0.97%.

Instead, Tencent was down 3.37% today.

State telcos China Unicom and China Mobile closed the two plans.

In the real estate sector, mixed results, with losses for Longfor Group (-1.81%) or New World Development (-0.61%) and gains for CK ASSET (0.82%) or China Resources Land (0.42 %).

The business volume of the session was 151.900 million Hong Kong dollars (19.560 million dollars, 16,000 million euros).

(c) EFE Agency