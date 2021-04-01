Haney vs. Linares on May 29

The lightweight champion of the World Boxing Council, the American Devin Haney (25-0, 15 KOs), will face the three-time former Venezuelan world champion, Jorge Linares (47-5, 29 KOs), on May 29.

Matchroom has confirmed that Devin Haney will defend his WBC title against Jorge Linares in an event that will be broadcast on DAZN from the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas.

In his most recent bout, Devin Haney defeated former Cuban world champion Yuriorkis Gamboa (30-4, 18 Kos) by unanimous decision in twelve rounds. Linares, for his part, has not fought for more than a year, and after testing positive for coronavirus, he is fully recovered and training.