Haney retains WBC lightweight world title

The lightweight champion of the World Boxing Council (WBC), the American Devin Haney, retained his title with a competitive victory by way of a unanimous decision over the candidate, the Venezuelan Jorge Linares.

The judges gave scores of 116-112, 116-112 and 115-113 for Haney, in the fight agreed to 12 rounds, which took place at the “Michelob Ultra Arena” in Las Vegas (Nevada).

Haney, 22, upgraded his brand to 26-0, with 15 knockoutswhile Linares saw her fall to 47-6, with 29 fast track wins.

The American champion, a native of San Francisco, was injured in the rounds 10, 11 and 12 for the punishment that Linares gave him, 35 years old, although he shook his head, but he looked clearly wounded and in survival mode in episodes 11 and 12 with actions of going to the melee, but to hold on to the Venezuelan fighter, a native of Barinas.

Despite holding Linares over and over again for most of the last three rounds, Haney was never warned by the match referee for the tactic the champion was using. But it did upset the fans, who witnessed the fight, that they started booing the champion for good reason down the stretch of the fight, including during his post-verdict interview.

The one given by the three judges who marked the cards in favor of the American champion, who was able to retain the world crown, in another decision that left more questions than certainties, something that is already common in the world of boxing sport.

After the fight, Haney claimed that he was never injured in the fight and that he beat Linares easily, saying he is ready to unify the title against the Honduran American Teofimo Lopez if that’s in the cards.