Haney retained his world crown against competitive Linares

The Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas hosted a Matchroom Boxing gala last morning, whose most important fight was the WBC world title between the champion Devin Haney (26-0, 15 KO) and the veteran Jorge Linares placeholder image (47-6, 29 KO), in his umpteenth world title match. Haney made some better opening rounds, quick and agile taking the lead jab and the strong hand crochet, in a staging that already showed promising leather crosses in the middle of the hook. The veteran of the two seemed the North American, grabbing, using his forearm and marking territory in every possible way against Linares, who, without doing a bad fight, did not throw all the power blows required in a world championship fight nor did he vary the trajectories thereof. Predictable, as we say, the applicant received instructions from his brother Carlos in the corner to change the plan (or its execution), while Haney arrived more comfortable in the middle of the stake and was more aggressive and ambitious than usual.

The amount of hands received in both directions was beginning to mix with the fatigue going into the so-called championship rounds, which also led to beautiful close-up scenes in which either athlete could go to sleep. Linares was well below the cards in the last quarter of the fight, in addition to being visibly more tired and punished than the champion; he had to gamble. And yes, he accelerated his actions and at times he was able to reach the American well, as a combination that the owner of the belt swallowed at the end of the tenth round, and that, had it happened a minute earlier, could have decanted the fight.

Aware of the damage done, Linares lunged for Haney in the 11th round, with Haney dancing a steady slow allowed by a low-decision referee. Nor did the Hispanic have more physicality to go to the open grave, as he should, with the lost fight to verify if Haney was suffering, so the agreed twelve rounds were consumed. The judges did not hesitate to keep Haney as champion, with scores of 116-112, 116-112 and 115-113, the latter too tight for what was seen in the ring.

The semi-background match featured the WBC women’s super lightweight world title, between the British champion Chantelle cameron (14-0, 8 KO) and the Puerto Rican challenger Melissa hernandez (23-8-3, 7 KO). Cameron went all out, the champion, hitting the candidate accurately, who did not find her rhythm and, with more than 40 years, could think about retiring. The freshness of Cameron’s legs, younger and with more recent activity, was too noticeable, in addition to his greater size and wingspan, notably greater than that of the Central American. In the fourth round, Hernández fell against the ropes, being counted by the referee; the worst was no longer the accumulation of punishment, but the expression on his face of sheer helplessness. Without a tremendous blow against him, the referee stopped the actions in the fifth round, decreeing Hernández’s manifest inferiority, with some boo from the public and protests from the defeated team. Perhaps the third man acted hastily, but it was evident that Cameron was being far superior, damaging a rival who already showed clumsy legs.

In another long-awaited pre-fight, the Golden Boy Promotions fighters Jason quigley (19-1, 14 KO) and Shane mosley jr (17-4, 10 KOs) had a great ten round test at middleweight. Quigley showed a bruise in his right eye, possibly from the last sparring sessions, something that many other boxers would have taken to give up the fight. Mosley got into the fight a little better, establishing himself with a canny guard paired with jabs on various trajectories, effectively using the lead hand. It was rather a struggle to decipher the rival to get more hands and thus win the rounds, there was no glimpse of a great cadence or consecutive combinations, especially when a certain fatigue or regulation of efforts began to take over Mosley. Already in the second half, the fight continued with a similar tonic, giving the very slight feeling that Sugar’s son had a little more boxing in most rounds due to the Irishman’s sobriety, but saving a bit of strength for the moments to come. With enough uncertainty regarding the winner, we reached the last episode of the ten agreed, both contestants very tired before listening to the judges. These offered scores of 95-95 (the closest to our vision), 97-93 and 96-94 in favor of Jason Quigley, by majority decision.

For its part, the British Martin Joseph Ward (24-2-2, 11 KO) and the South African Azinga Fuzile (15-1, 9 KOs) played a tie for the IBF super featherweight world championship that began with caution on the part of both. Fight that started very tactically, the British right-handed and the South African left-handed, until in the fourth round we experienced a fall by Ward due to a crochet of Fuzile’s leading hand, without physical damage but with the moral injury of suffering an 8- 10 in the assault. That sped up the action, living a crescendo fight with a more action fifth inning and a more confident Fuzile as the minutes passed, constantly frustrating Ward. In the seventh round, Fuzile brought Ward down again, quite bloody around his left eye and with pain in one knee after a collision, and the European could not continue the fight; It was the umpteenth curved hand that entered Ward on his guard, who could not stand the speed and unpredictability of Fuzile, official contender for the title that Rakhimov and Ogawa will contest in July.

In the previous fights, the promises of Matchroom won and convinced in their commitments, highlighting the welterweight Reshat Mati (10-0, 7 KO) and the professional debut of the former member of the US national team, Khalil coe (1-0, 1 KO), in the light heavy category.