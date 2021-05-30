Haney passes the Linares test

Devin Haney was liked and suffered in equal parts in his fight against Jorge Linares. The 22-year-old American knew how to cancel the Venezuelan’s boxing … but ended up hugging him and asking for the time. One of lime and another of sand. If the fight had been an exam, the prospect would go home with a notable. He did well, but left some (new) doubts for the future. He retained the WBC lightweight World Cup by unanimous decision (116-112, 116-112 and 115-113) and then challenged Teófimo López (unified champion who has the highest ranking WBC belt than hers): “He’s next.” It will be necessary to see it, for that level (or that of Gervonta Davis) it seems that he still has a step left.

Haney started the fight very well. He knew how to play with his jab and open the hole to hit hits. In the first six rounds, save one, the dominance went to the champion. Linares came out with a very clear plan: high guard, zero feints and looked for hard blows. That made it predictable and took its toll. Haney was faster so in open warfare, he suffered. Everything started to change from the sixth round. The American relaxed on defense and Linares began to emerge. In the counterattack he was adding increasingly clear hands, but he had the problem of the aim of the WBC monarch. It always exceeded 30% correct. With all these factors, the fight was leveling out.

Everything could clearly change in the tenth round. The exchange was already clear and equality the keynote, even so Haney seemed comfortable, although worse than in the first part. Linares crossed a right just as the bell rang, and the champion floated to his corner. It was the moment of the Venezuelan. Large door or infirmary. That’s what he must have thought, but didn’t. He did not dare to go with everything and paid for it. Haney was touched, but he slipped away. In the last one, with 30 seconds remaining, Linares again left Haney floating, but on that occasion the champion knew how to lose time. It didn’t matter how, he had to get to the finish line and he did it ruthlessly. He wore, canceled … and suffered. Haney still has the gold, but it didn’t bring out all the shine it should.

Nonito Donaire is champion again

Around the same time, in California (the Haney vs Linares was in Las Vegas), a legend like Nonito Donaire made history again. At 38, the Filipino once again proclaimed himself world champion. Raised the WBC bantamweight by knocking out champion Nordine Oubaali in the fourth round. In the third, Nonito caught the Frenchman, whom the referee threw a cloak on. Right at the end of the round, the Filipino again sent Oubaali to the ground. This time he did it with an ugly fall and despite the fact that the time was up, the referee gave all the facilities to the champion. Despite this, the end was clear and Donaire did not let it go beyond the fourth round. Now, as a new monarch, I could look at Naoya Inoue, against whom he had lost his last fight in a real fight and all the fans are demanding revenge.