Haney in excellent condition to defend his title

The lightweight champion of the World Boxing Council, the American Devin Haney (25-0, 15 KOs), will face the three-time Venezuelan world champion, Jorge Linares (47-5, 29 KOs), on May 29 at the Michelob Ultra Las Vegas Arena, on a billboard that will be broadcast on DAZN.

In his most recent bout, Haney defeated former Cuban world champion Yuriorkis Gamboa (30-4, 18 Kos) by unanimous decision in twelve rounds. Linares, for his part, has not fought for more than a year, and after testing positive for coronavirus, he is fully recovered and prepared for this great commitment.

Haney is in Las Vegas in the final stage of his preparation for this highly anticipated fight and is in excellent condition to defend his WBC green and gold crown.