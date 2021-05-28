Haney and Linares face to face

American Devin Haney will defend his World Boxing Council lightweight crown against former Venezuelan champion Jorge Linares this Saturday at the Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

This Thursday both warriors were face to face in a press conference prior to the expected fight they will hold.

Haney, 22, holds an undefeated record of 25-0-0 with 15 KOs and is one of the strongest fighters today.

In his most recent fight, he defeated former Cuban world champion Yuriorkis Gamboa by unanimous decision in twelve rounds.

Jorge, who had a great preparation at the Teiken Boxing Gym, the most representative boxing gym in Japan since 1926, has not fought for more than a year, and after having tested positive for coronavirus, he is fully recovered and ready for it great commitment.

“I am very excited to make my third world title defense against a great fighter like Jorge. He was a world champion in three divisions and has fought at the championship level for the past 13 years. I grew up watching Linares, and the fact that this fight is happening in Las Vegas is unbelievable. Boxing fans around the world will see a great match. I’m going to show the world that I am the best lightweight in the world, ”Haney said.

“This is my time to show the world that I still have so much more to give at 135 pounds. Devin Haney is a talented and fast young man. But when I was his age, I had already become a world champion by snatching the featherweight title from a great champion like Oscar Larios. Now I have much more experience and I feel stronger and better than ever, ”Linares said.