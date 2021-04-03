Haney and Linares discuss their May 29 fight

Lightweight is one of the categories where most prominent fighters currently play. The cards did not quite fit, among other things due to the interference of the organisms.

Matchroom Boxing has confirmed the date of an interesting match in this category: the Devin Haney vs. Jorge Linares placeholder image, which will take place on May 29 in Las Vegas. The American will put the category’s WBC world title at stake.

Haney He has praised the figure of the old champion, taking the opportunity to emphasize that this fight will help him to show why he is the king of the category.

Linares said that experience plays on his side, so he hopes to counter Haney’s talent.