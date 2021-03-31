Handsome! Natti Natasha shows the first photo of her baby | Instagram

The singer Natti Natasha caused a stir among her followers by sharing a Photography of his ultrasound in which you can see the face of the baby, this being the first photograph in which we can delight ourselves with such a beautiful being.

Every time there is less time for the singer and Raphy Pina get to know your child and there is no doubt that everyone is excited for the big day to come.

Also, as if that were not enough, we still cannot get over that she and Raphy Pina threw one explosive news item after another, however, it was also because they decided to be extremely discreet with their relationship during the first months.

And it is that not even if it was certain that they were together and out of nowhere, they confirmed that they were and that they had just gotten engaged.

Now, more than a month has passed since Natti and Raphy let their followers know that they were also expecting their first baby and at the time of the announcement, they confirmed that she was already six months pregnant.

This is how it can be intuited that the little offspring would be arriving in their lives approximately in the Month of May.

And although there is still some time until that day arrives, Natti has just given a captivating preview to all his fans, as he shared the first photograph of his little one through an ultrasound.

Blessed be all my followers on such a memorable week. Thank you God, for giving us life, Health and this beautiful opportunity to continue leaving traces in life. This Easter, the Ti @ s will know what color we will have to decorate, “Natti wrote in the publication.

This photograph was shared yesterday and so far has more than a million likes and endless comments from his followers who are delighted with this stage he is living.

In the publication, you can see a cute stuffed toy leaning against the photo frame in the center, where you can clearly see his nose and mouth.

It is worth mentioning that this publication comes just after Natti and Raphy shared a video in which they announced that they were already organizing the baby shower, an event about which they did not give many details, but which will surely be a very intimate celebration and with all precautions due to the virus.

This video clip also caused great controversy among his followers, since both wore pink clothes, which made everyone begin to speculate if it was a coincidence or they are expecting a girl.

So now we just have to wait for the next few days to know the s3xo of your baby that will undoubtedly be loved by the admirers of both celebrities.

For now, Natti and Raphy are counting the minutes for the moment to finally be able to hold him in their arms.

On the other hand, in an interview with the journalist Cinthia Raby, from the program From word of mouth, the star revealed how she felt during the prenatal stage, one that has undoubtedly done her quite well.

I feel amazing. Never in my life have I felt so happy. I had a desire to be a mother … to see that we are both enjoying it … the truth is a very beautiful stage. What woman would not want to feel like this supported, a refugee, a loved one, at such a beautiful moment ”, he pointed out.

It is worth mentioning that while enjoying each stage of her pregnancy, Natti has made everyone dance on the famous TikTok application with a catchy and rhythmic dance of “Las nenas” that belongs to her latest single.