June 16, 2021

The president of the United States, Joe Biden, and his counterpart, Vladimir Putin, greeted each other with a handshake this Wednesday, June 16, just before starting the first and long-awaited summit between the two in Geneva.

The two leaders arrived within minutes of each other at Villa La Grange, the meeting place, and were received by Swiss President Guy Parmelin, who wished them luck in this meeting, which is expected to be tense.

INFORMATION IN DEVELOPMENT …

