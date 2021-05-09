‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Fans Have Questions About the Milk Train

[There are spoilers ahead for this week’s episode of The Handmaid’s Tale. If you haven’t watched the episode yet, return to this post at a later date!]

This week’s episode of The Handmaid’s Tale brought viewers to a brand-new place — Chicago. For four seasons now, the show has been teasing the “front lines” of the city, and there has been a lot of conversation about how there are rebels holding the city. Finally, viewers got to see what that actually looks like, because June and Janine escaped Gilead and made it to the city. But fans have some serious questions about their mode of transportation.

Janine and June hopped onto a train they hoped was heading to Chicago, and instead of finding, like, a regular car to get in, they ended up in a container of… milk. Thankfully, June was able to drain the milk before the two of them drowned. But it prompted a lot of questions from fans. Like, why milk? In no particular order, here are all the questions we / the fans have about this situation.

Why was it there in the first place?

Like, is this how milk is transported? And why milk, of all beverages?

Did they come out of the tanker all sticky?

Did it make their skin incredibly soft?

Curious minds (me) want to know.

Wouldn’t the milk make them smell absolutely terrible ?!

Are we all going to have an irrational fear of milk now?

(Yes. The answer is yes.)

