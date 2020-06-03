From the garden to the beach, with all its colors, smells and flavors, marked by the light of the Mediterranean, literature and the life of Manuel Vicent (La Vilavella, Castellón, 1936) has the Valencian landscape as protagonist. His birth, in a bloody summer, that of the first year of the Civil War, and adolescence in the Voramar hotel, in Benicasim, were essential in putting together the novels that Vicent later developed. That tour of the keys to his work was expressed by Vicent in a master class that he taught on October 8, 2014, in the act of investiture as doctor honoris causa by the Argentine National University of La Plata. Now, a delicate edition of only 100 copies, signed by him, entitled Literary journey and made by hand by Del Centro Editores, includes this text, along with some 40 photographs, many personal and others of the places that have drawn the real world and fiction by the author of Tranvía a la Malvarrosa.

Literary Journey was presented on June 19 at the Centro de Arte Moderno bookstore in Madrid, specialized in Spanish-American literature and which is also the headquarters of Del Centro Editores, contains a small museum for the writer, with personal items by authors, and even There is space for art and photography exhibitions.

“In this book, I talk about myself through different places,” Vicent said. “It is a literary biography with images in which he sees, for example, a child who no longer exists.” Vicent was accompanied by Raquel Macciuci, professor at the University of La Plata, who planned this book and is responsible for the second part of the volume, Iconography, in which the images are followed by short fragments of Literary Journey. In addition, the surprise of a reproduction of an oil portrait of Vicent by the painter Daniel Quintero is included. Also at his side were Claudio Pérez Míguez, from Del Centro Editores, and EL PAÍS journalist Juan Cruz. He stressed that Vicent “has built his literature from his memory” and that in the portraits of the characters he has created, “invented or real, the sun, summer and heat are captured”.

Winner of the Alfaguara Prize, twice, and of the Nadal Prize, the author of Balada de Caín explained that his books are born from “memory fermented by imagination, and when one feeds on memory one must write as he remembers those moments, without beautify them. ” It was with humor that he recalled passages that he recounts in Literary Journey, such as the day when, in the middle of the Civil War, the splinter of a shell thrown by Franco’s troops broke the pot in which his grandmother was preparing “a miserable pottage.” The woman regretted it with a “we don’t eat today.” Or the feelings she experienced in 1953, during the filming of Boyfriend in Sight, by Luis García Berlanga, at the Voramar hotel. A French couple with a teenage daughter were staying there “who I was hell-bent on going extra in the movie. “She was unsuccessful, later known as Brigitte Bardot.

Facet as a journalist

Of his facet as a journalist, the current contributor to EL PAÍS stressed that before, in Spain, “authors who had prestige wrote in a newspaper, but now it is the other way around, they come out of the back of the newspaper and write a book.” Although he is recognized in both facets, he told an anecdote of when his name was not so attractive. “I was invited to give a lecture in Palencia. It was a windy season … and it was for Christmas. I arrived a little earlier and there was no one there. I turned around, returned at the time of the conference and there was only one man to warn me of that those who had to accompany me at the table could not be. In the end I took the car back to Madrid without giving the conference. “

About the praise for his work, Vicent joked that when he listens to them, he feels as uncomfortable “as if he were at the dentist.” “I do not believe them, I do as the mother of [Rafael] Azcona, who when they were happy at home sat down and, with his arms crossed, said: ‘Someday we will pay for it.”

The talk ended as it started, with the Mediterranean of pleasant sensations that he evokes in his books, because the real “seems to him a horror”, and aware of that label that unites him to the Mare Nostrum. Thus, he recalled that a friend told him, regarding an opinion piece in EL PAÍS: “I liked it so much, that I let you write three times about the Mediterranean.”

