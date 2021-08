Handball

Handball (W), Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games | Group stage, Spain-ROC: Hungary’s victory eliminates the Warriors

The Guerreras were defeated on Wednesday by the Russian Olympic Committee (31-34) in the last match of the group stage and depend on the result of the duel between Hungary and Sweden that takes place at 9:15 am. Ours need a Swedish win or a draw to be able to be in the quarterfinals. A victory for Hungary would mean the Spanish elimination.

00:01:28, 16 hours ago