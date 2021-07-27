Handball | The great defense of the singer Pink to the Norwegian handball team

The 41-year-old singer-songwriter has offered to pay a fine of 1,500 euros (approx) imposed last week by the European Handball Federation (EHF) to the Norwegian Beach Handball Federation for not complying with the regulatory clothing .

This past Sunday, Pink said on Twitter that she would lend her support to the team and said that the EHF should be fined “for sexism”, adding: “I am very proud of the Norwegian women’s beach handball team for protesting against the sexist rules on your ‘uniform’, good for you ladies. I’ll be happy to pay your fines for you. Keep it up. ”

The rules stipulate that women must wear bikini bottoms while men wear shorts and this the federation, the European Handball Federation has recognized it as an unfair act, but despite the setback, they have valued the commotion that the incident has caused in the media and social networks, and said on Monday that it would donate the amount paid by the Federation “to a major international sports foundation that supports the equality of women and girls in sports.”

