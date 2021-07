Handball

Handball, Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 I France-Spain: Comeback and first victory (25-28)

The Spanish women’s handball team once again got fully into the fight to reach the quarterfinals of the Tokyo Games, after beating France, the current Olympic runner-up, 25-28 on Tuesday with magnificent defensive work. After falling in the first game against Sweden, Spain thus reaps its first triumph.

00:01:46, 40 minutes ago