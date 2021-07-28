Handball | Olympic Games: The Warriors in BRAND after winning France: “We are very happy for Maialen, I hope we get another medal”

Updated 07/28/2021 – 03:40

Lara Gonzlez, Paula Arcos, ‘Shandy’ Cabral and Marta Lpez they analyzed in BRAND the victory against the powerful French team (25-28).

“I am very happy and proud of this team that has managed to turn around the bad result of two days ago against Sweden. I do not know if it was the nerves, which were the first Games for many people … But today was different. We have They came out very involved and motivated. We have been able to read their game. Our goalkeepers have responded and we have been effective in attack, “he said. Gonzlez.

‘Shandy’For his part, also see the future of hope color: “We are in the group of death. Against Brazil we have another final, they are playing very well but we want to do the same as against France. We want to be united in defense and go looser in attack “.

To Lpez, the key is “to focus on ourselves to continue in this line and then we will see how far we can go. It is very good to have beaten France, but we have to focus on our own.”

Looking at the future

Bows recognizes that they are vibrating in these Games: “Spain, as for sport, is quite advanced. All athletes fight for medals or are there. I am very proud of everything they do and I think we are going to get 25 medals or more.” That of Maialen Chourraut they celebrated it to the fullest: “We celebrate it in a big way, that she enjoys it very much because she deserves it. I hope we get another one.” With parties like that of France, everything is easier.