Samsung has just announced the launch in Spanish of its new handwash application. This is ‘Hand Wash’, a tool designed to work in conjunction with the South Korean company’s smart watches and that will give us several reminders regarding when and how we have to wash our hands.

The application was developed quite fast in order to arrive on time during these COVID times and is now available in Spanish for all users. We are going to tell you how it works and what are the peculiarities of this application.

Hand Wash, the app to control hand washes from the watch

Samsung’s Hand Wash app periodically reminds the user to wash their hands for at least 20 seconds. The funny thing is that it is not only an application to remind us of this, but monitors your own handwashing time and detects how we do it.

The application monitors everything related to hand washing: when we do it, how often we do it, personalized reminders, etc.

Thus, the application monitors the washing time, even counting the time it takes to open the tap and apply the soap. Being an application for Samsung smart watches, it is integrated into the spheres of it. Shows the time elapsed since the last wash, the total cleanings of the day and, ultimately, allows us to have absolute control over the times we have washed our hands. We can set goals to wash our hands X times and, automatically, the application will adjust the times.

Hand Wash can be downloaded from the Samsung app store (not from the Play Store) and is compatible for the company’s smartwatch. There are no detailed models or minimum version regarding compatibility.

