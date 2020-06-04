An effective hand cleaning to avoid contagions with the Coronavirus lasts exactly 20 seconds according to the WHO. And although now, in the middle of the de-escalation phase, it seems that the situation has improved, the truth is that it is not. COVID-19 still does not have a vaccine, and we must continue to practice the same hygiene and protection measures. For this reason, Samsung Electronics has decided to launch an application for its smart watches that remembers precisely the same thing.

Hand wash

Now available in Spanish, the Hand Wash app for Samsung smartwatches is an application focused on periodic hand cleaning that is so appropriate at the moment. ‘Hand Wash’ aims to comply with the recommendation of the World Health Organization to wash hands frequently as indicated by health experts. The app, available from the Galaxy Store, “periodically reminds the user of the need to wash their hands for at least 20 seconds.”

When the action starts, the application monitors the time and warns the user after 25 seconds, where 5 seconds are taken into account turn on the tap and apply soap. The application also allows you to customize the preset reminders according to needs and schedules. For example, you can set a goal of 12 hand washes per day, with the time frames that the user deems appropriate.

Overseeing hand washing

“Hand Wash” App allows track the hand cleaning that is done every day, and during the week, to have control over a longer period. In addition, the face of the watch also shows the time elapsed since the last wash and the number of total cleanings that have been carried out during the day, so that users can monitor their hygiene in real time.

If you have a watch that is not Samsung but that uses Google’s Wear OS system, since last April the app Google Clock tIt also helps in this section by reminding you to do it. The app allows you set a Google Clock alert that every 3 hours will recommend that you wash your hands well, with the option of also timing yourself with a 40-second countdown to ensure that you meet the time stipulated by the WHO, which is to wash your hands for 20 seconds.