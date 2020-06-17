Sales of this type of product have been triggered by the coronavirus

Ford claims to test its materials in the most extreme conditions

Ford says that the proliferation of the use of hand sanitizer can cause certain materials inside cars to suffer premature wear, something that has caused different manufacturers to adapt.

The coronavirus and the consequent Covid-19 many of our habits have changed. One of them is the exponential increase in hand sanitizer. In Spain only during the month of February the sales of these gels increased by 700%. The accumulated of the year will not be so much, but it is expected that the market will multiply more than double compared to 2019. And what does this have to do with cars? Well, this type of products can make the durability of some of the materials in your interior be affected for the worse.

Engineers Ford have conducted tests with hand sanitizer in the materials commonly used for the interiors of their cars and they have verified that the results are, to say the least. The chemical constitution of protective coatings must be reformulated to ensure that vehicle interiors are maintained in good repair.

“The hand sanitizer It is a product that we have seen use more and more for some years, so it has been part of our tests for a long time. Even the most harmless-looking product can be problematic when it comes in contact with vehicle surfaces, but hand sanitizers, sunscreen or insect repellent can be particularly harmful, “said Mark Montgomery, Senior Materials Engineer at Materials Technology Center for Ford of Europe at Dunton Technical Center, UK.

To make the materials more resistant, Ford Test samples of them at temperatures that in some cases can reach 74 degrees Celsius. It is not a light choice, but it is a figure that the interior of a car can reach in a day at the beach parked in the sun. Other tests carried out simulate prolonged exposure to the sun with samples bombarded with ultraviolet light for up to 1,152 hours, that is, 48 ​​days.

At the other extreme, numerous tests are also carried out. For example, the resistance of plastics is tested up to 30 degrees below zero. There they become more brittle and have to withstand the blows of a heavy rubber ball without cracking.

