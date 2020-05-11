The director of ‘Suicide Squad’, David Yesterday, has revealed that he will make another movie with Netflix. Yesterday he worked with the studio in what was at the time the most watched premiere of the Streaming Giant, ‘Bright’ with Will Smith. But everything seems to indicate that his new project will completely move away from fantasy, to go into suspense.

David Ayer is ready to write, direct and produce an adaptation of ‘Six Years’, which he will do again hand in hand with Netflix. ‘Six Years’ is a thriller, created by Harlan Coben and was the best-selling book of 2013.

For those who are not very familiar with the history of ‘Six Years’, the novel follows Jake Fisher, a man who saw a girl named Natalie, with whom he falls completely in love with her, but the problem Jake discovers is that Natalie is about to marry another man.

Now that his heart is broken, he launches into his career as a university professor, while keeping the promise of leaving her alone, but this begins to slowly consume him. One day, Jake’s hopes rise when he reads that Natalie’s husband lost his life. So, unable to avoid it, he goes to the funeral and discovers that the deceased’s wife is not the woman he fell in love with. So he makes up his mind to find her and get the truth.

Along with the news that David Ayer will be making another movie with Netflix, it was announced that the director will not be returning to direct ‘Bright 2’, the sequel to the feature-length fantasy cop film, which will again be played by Will Smith and Joel Edgerton. Despite this bad news, Yesterday will continue to be the producer in the sequel, and it is also known that he co-wrote the script. And who will stay in the director’s chair will be Louis Leterrier, who was the one who directed ‘The Incredible Hulk’.

The story of ‘Six Years’ sounds very interesting and despite the fact that David Ayer has been heavily crossed out after the bad reception of ‘Suicide Squad’, everything seems to indicate that the director is ready to turn that novel into a classic and success for Netflix. Are you excited about this new movie?