Hand blow by Morikawa (64) and Rafa Cabrera (73) says goodbye at Sandwich

The American Collin morikawa, 24 years old, professional since 2019 and in his first British Open, gave a coup in the morning shift of the second day in the Royal St. George’s, on Sandwich (England), by leading with 131 strokes (-9) after signing a card of 64 that at times could be 62 with which he would have equaled the lowest result in any of the four Grand Slams, from Branden Grace at Royal Birkdale in 2017.

Morikawa, champion of the PGA Championship in 2020 in only his second major, joined the club at 23 years of age. Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy as the youngest event winners since WWII.

Morikawa planted himself on the 15th green with seven birdies on the day without a miss. He had a putt of just two meters to save par, but he missed it, bogey, and on the 18th hole he had another birdie that did not reach three meters to sign the eighth birdie of the day, but the ball touched the edge of the left of the hole. Total, 64 strokes, six under par, and 131 after 36 holes.

Rafa Cabrera and his brother Miguel, who makes him caddy

The one who did not have his day was the canary Rafa cabrera (73 for 143, +3), who on Thursday, playing in the afternoon, had delivered a very fought par lap, but this Friday morning things did not work out, with six bogeys and three birdies and +3 in the total it was out of cut.

“From tee to green very well, I got into few problems, but I did not get the most out of the game, the putt has not finished accompanying. Pair is not a bad result. I think the bad feelings have been left behind, “the Spaniard said after finishing his first lap on Thursday. Rafa hoped to take advantage of Friday morning, with the greens fresher, but the joy in a bit, he returned as someone who says a little old and said goodbye to the Open at the first change.