Nintendo has released a couple of new offers to its My Nintendo store. For sale in the online store you can get a variety of decks of cards (traditional, with 4 suits; and Hanafuda, 4 suits with 12 cards, representing the months), with different designs.

🎴🃏 Hanafuda decks and card decks decorated with different motifs are now available in #MyNintendo Store! Only while stocks last. Buy: https://t.co/UOzXyBtnzl pic.twitter.com/iqxVPZmGw9 – Nintendo Spain (@NintendoES) June 16, 2020

You can get them with designs of Super Mario, Zelda, Splatoon, Kirby, or « President » style. You can find them at different prices, between € 16 and € 24.99 (Although the shipping costs to Spain -or any European country other than Germany- cost € 6.99).

Additionally, an offer has been put with which you can get a set of eight postcards of Super Mario, with designs based on the Hanafuda cards, « free », in exchange for 400 My Nintendo Platinum Points. Of course, you have to eat the 7 euros of shipping costs too.

Remember that with My Nintendo gold points you can also get discounts for the My Nintendo online store (100 gold points = 1 euros). You can get a wide variety of clothing or merchandise, so it is interesting to take a look at it.

Just yesterday an offer was also included: a Pokemon Sword and Shield steelbook, free if you buy the new expansion pack La Isla de la Armadura, which comes out tomorrow June 17.

If you are interested, you will find everything through this link.

