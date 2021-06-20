Hamsík “the reborn”

06/20/2021 at 11:36 AM CEST

Forgotten and lost in the Dalian Pro of China, Marek Hamsík’s talent, wasted in Europe by a good contract in the Asian country, languished in a minor football that tied the Slovakia star between 2019 and 2021 to the despair of the selectors who they directed the qualification for the Eurocopa.

Even if Hamsík never stopped counting for the coach who led Slovakia to the European Championship, Pavel Hapal, and for his replacement and current head of the bench, Stefan tarkovic, the drop in the level of the player that Spain will have to face in a decisive duel for their survival in the European Championship was evident.

After eleven and a half seasons at Naples at an exceptional level, Hamsík He decided to pack his bags in the middle of the 2018/19 academic year to try his luck in Chinese football. Its value, economically and footballingly, has dropped dramatically in recent years. According to transfermarkt, it went from costing 40 million euros in 2017 with 30 years to 3 million just before the start of the Euro.

His participation in a minor championship like the Chinese did not help anything to Hamsík to brilliantly culminate a career marked by successes. The Chinese Super League is an elephant graveyard – with a few exceptions – perfect for veterans who want to land one last big contract in their career before retiring.

In that he must have thought Hamsík when he left behind an incredible story at Naples. Behind the Belgian Dries Mertenes, is the top scorer in the history of the Italian team. He scored 121 goals and even surpassed Diego Maradona, who closed his stage at Napoli with 115.

Then, in China, between 2019 and 2020, he accumulated 44 games and only scored four goals. With colleagues like the Venezuelan Salomón Rondón or the Swedes Sam Larsson Y Marcus danielsson did not leave a good taste in my mouth. Of course, in Slovakia, he was cited in each call almost out of inertia and respect for the man who has made the most goals in the history of his team (25 in 120 games).

Just in case, in a turn to regain level, he returned to Europe at the end of March to play for Swedish Göteborg. But the play did not go well either. He was injured almost as soon as he arrived and missed the first qualifying matches for the Qatar 2022 World Cup in Slovakia.

The balance in his adventure in Göteborg is summarized in seven games, two of them substitute, one without minutes and five starts in which he signed a goal. These data were not very encouraging for Tarkovic, which also received the bad news that Hamsík He arrived at the concentration injured with problems in a twin.

Even so, the Slovakia coach waited for his star, who also did not participate in the two friendlies before the European Championship. He was confident in his recovery and, just to the limit, he was able to make his debut against Poland to be one of the best of his team in a victory (1-2) that could be key in the future of Slovakia.

The next rival of Spain will have a footballer who many considered dead. He has gone from playing in the lost Chinese League and having hardly any significance until he was injured in Göteborg to being essential for Slovakia, which just in time has a reborn man and who, on the verge of the start of the Eurocup, signed for Trabzonspor. Without a doubt, it seems that Hamsík is back to stay.