Hamraoui returns to PSG

07/15/2021 at 7:59 PM CEST

Kheira Hamraoui signs for Paris Saint Germain for two seasons after having finalized his contract with Fútbol Club Barcelona on June 30. The French midfielder returns to what was her home. He already lived his first stage at PSG from 2012 to 2016, playing a total of 92 games with the team and scoring 16 goals.

The footballer -despite not being a starter- it was a transversal piece in Barça, scoring at the key moments of the season. He arrives at PSG after winning the Champions League, and in a season in which the French club has managed to snatch the monopoly that Olympique kept in the competition after fourteen consecutive years winning it.

PRÊTE À RUGIR DANS LA CAPITALE 🦁 RE BONJOUR PARIS 👋🏾 C’est avec une immense fierté that je vous annonce mon retour en France, dans le club du PARIS SG!

Aujourd’hui j’ouvre une nouvelle page de ma carrière avec cette belle aventure. pic.twitter.com/bcs8T0kMm1 – Kheira Hamraoui (@kheirahamraoui) July 15, 2021

The arrival of Hamraoui at the club reinforces PSG for next season. He returns to the team five years later, after his short-lived experience at Olympique and three years at Barça. The already player of the French club will add quality to this team after passing through the last two Champions of the Champions League.

Her defensive strength coupled with her quality on the offensive side make her an important figure for the club. In fact, it was already in her first stage there, in which she became one of the best soccer players in the championship and in Europe. Y the comeback could help him get back to the French national team, in which he has no place for his disputes with the coach.