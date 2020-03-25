Mario Kart Tour, the latest installment in the famous racing saga starring the Nintendo plumber star and his friends and enemies for mobile devices, continues to progressively expand content based on thematic events through which new characters, vehicles and circuits are they add up. And although these thematic events are usually linked to topics from the outside world such as the changes of season, the most internationally known celebrations or the most characteristic features of various countries and cultures of the world, they are also occasionally specific characters in the Super Mario universe. who become the protagonists of them. This is the case with the arrival of Hammer Bro Tour, an event where those who carry the singing voice are one of the most well-known enemies within the plumber saga, both for how well armed they usually go, and for the -irritant sometimes- good marksmanship they spend, becoming one of the most frequent reasons for losing a powerup or a life in any of the many games starring Mario; nothing more and nothing less than the Hammer Bros in their four weapon variants – hammer, boomerang, fire and ice – are those that join the cast of characters, each with their respective special item, along with several vehicles, such as the Golden Blooper , and some characteristic suits, this time being the first time that they have joined the racing saga.

The event is already available, and for this reason, Nintendo itself through its accounts on social networks is in charge of announcing it by hype through a short presentation trailer, as has been the custom of previous times for events Similar.

Hammer Bro Tour Trailer (Mario Kart Tour)

