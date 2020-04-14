Join the idea to deliver 500,000 meals to doctors and nurses

UK prepares to hit peak later this month

Lewis Hamilton’s vegan hamburger chain Neat Burger has decided to join the initiative to donate 500,000 meals to British Health workers to help them as they fight the coronavirus.

Neat Burger joins Deliveroo fast food delivery company to deliver 500,000 meals to British Healthcare employees free of charge during the coronavirus crisis. The goal is to thank them for the great work they are doing right now and to support them.

“Deliveroo will offer 500,000 free meals to the heroes of the British Health System, who work on the front line. Neat Burger He is more than proud to join this incredible initiative. If you would like to deliver a free meal to a doctor or nurse, you can donate through the ‘Support British Health’ fundraising page or through the Deliveroo app or website, “shares Neat Burger online. social Instagram.

“British Health workers who work day and night to save lives are the true heroes of this crisis and we want to offer our little help to support them and also to vulnerable people who cannot leave their homes,” says the executive director and Deliveroo founder Will Shu.

“Thanks to our distributors, the generosity of our partners and their teams, who keep their kitchens open to serve those who need it most, we hope we can make a difference,” adds Shu to finish.

In this way, Neat Burger joins restaurants that support British Health. The United Kingdom has almost 90,000 infected and is preparing to reach the peak of contagion in late April. The Hamilton chain wants to contribute its grain of sand so that the toilets remain strong and healthy to beat the virus.

