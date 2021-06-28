Hamilton’s spectacular save in Styria

Lewis Hamilton I was not happy after the Styrian F1 GP. Said that Red Bull it was much faster, than “There wasn’t much I could do”, that the energy drink car was too fast on the straight and that Mercedes it must bring some evolution.

“We have to find something”

, he pointed. At the very least, he had managed to minimize his losses in the World Cup with a second position and stopping a few laps to go to put on the softs and get the extra point of the fastest lap. He arrived in Austria 12 points behind in the World Cup and left the first of the two Austrian weekends with 6 more points lost, for a total of 18 after Verstappen. But really, he could be happy, since his loss could have been much greater, having saved what for many would have been an easy spin.

Lewis Hamilton, in full pursuit of the Dutchman in the first stint of the race, on lap 25, he put the left rear wheel in the outer gravel of Turn 5. There, when he accelerated, he realized the error when he saw that the car was going behind. He quickly corrected by lifting his foot off the accelerator and with a counter-steering wheel with which he could avoid a spin that, if it had occurred, could have made him lose many positions and, consequently, more points against Max.

He is now 18 behind a Verstappen who is a favorite again to win on the second race weekend in Austria. Hamilton will try again to minimize his losses. At the very least, you can try to find more performance with the different tires that it will bring Pirelli for this weekend, a softer range. And also, the rain threatens more strongly. If the water appears, it could save the champion. In dry, it seems that Verstappen Is superior.