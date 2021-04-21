Hamilton’s reaction to the Floyd ruling

04/21/2021 at 11:10 AM CEST

Outraged by the death of George Floyd at the hands of the Minneapolis police, Lewis Hamilton was one of the first popular faces to join the #BlackLivesMatter campaign. ” and later he convinced his fellow grillmen in the fight for racial diversity. Now, after the sentence declaring Derek Chauvin “guilty”, Former police officer charged with Floyd’s murder, for second degree unintentional murder, third degree murder and second degree murder, Hamilton, the only black driver in F1, has reacted with a strong message on their social networks:

“JUSTICE for George! The emotions that I feel right now are difficult to describe. Derek Chauvin has been found guilty. This is the first time a white officer has been convicted of killing a black man in Minnesota. This is monumental, George’s death is not in vain. The outcome of Derek Chauvin’s trial is correct. Convicting him on all three charges marks a new dawn in the fight for racial justice. This trial was an opportunity for the court system to hold Derek Chauvin accountable for his actions when he took George Floyd’s life. Now we can breathe a collective sigh of relief because the right decision has been made and justice has been done, “he said. written Hamilton.

“Today’s result is a dismal victory for George and his family, but it shows that our efforts to promote justice are not in vain. Black voices have been heard and action is being taken. When we stand together, we can make the mark. But this is just one step on the road to a more egalitarian society. Since George’s death, many other black people have been killed by the police and we must ensure that today’s momentum continues. The fight is not over and there is more to do, but today we can consider this a ray of hope. My thoughts and prayers are with George’s family. I hope you feel at peace with this #BlackLivesMatter result “, says goodbye to the seven-time F1 world champion in his role as an activist.