Hamilton’s last great challenge

03/27/2021

On at 13:14 CET

The World Cup starts in Bahrain with a name of his own: Sir Lewis Hamilton. The Briton, who last season won his seventh title, has become the man of the records. After matching the crowns of Michael Schumacher and surpass him in victories, podiums and poles, Hamilton He can be the best driver of all time … from a statistical point of view. There will always be someone who prefers Schumacher, Senna, Prost or Alonso, But the numbers are overwhelmingly on the side of English, who in 2021 opts for his eighth title.

Hungry, focused, determined and voracious, Hamilton He has only renewed for one year with Mercedes after a soap opera that lasted all winter. A situation that triggered the rumors of withdrawal at the end of the course. He denies it and assures that he still has ‘sane’ left.

It has many historical marks within range. He has averaged ten wins per season since 2014 when he won his first title with Mercedes and so far he has achieved 95 victories in 266 grands prix. That is, he has won 35.71% of the races he has contested since his debut in 2007 with McLaren. In the GP of Spain he surpassed the podiums of Schumacher (165 by 155) and in the GP of Portugal he unseated him in victories (94 by 91). Lewis also has 98 poles against Michael’s 68, who holds the record for fastest laps (77 against 53) and for laps leading a race. At this rate there will not be a brand that can withstand his stake.

Hamilton He understands that he still has important challenges to meet: “I feel fully fit and with the spirit of fighting that was instilled in me as a child, stronger than ever. The future? I only think about the triumphs that can come & rdquor ;, he warns. He did not like that upon arrival in Bahrain it was said that this may be his last year: “There will be a lot of changes coming to Formula 1 in 2022, with the change of regulations, which is exciting. And it also seems that this year could be the most intense. There are new teams, new formats, there are constant changes. I don’t feel like I’m at the end of my career, but only in the next eight months will I know if I’m ready to quit or not. I don’t think I will, but you never know & rdquor ;, he emphasizes Lewis, 36 years old.

“The position I am in has nothing to do with whether we are winning championships or not. I don’t quit when the going gets tough, & rdquor; says Hamilton, which in the preseason has suffered more problems than expected with the new W12 and above all, has seen how Max Verstappen led both the winter tests and the first free practice sessions on Friday in Bahrain.

“I think it had been a long time since I had a season so excited. I told Bono (his race engineer, Peter Bonnington) as soon as I got to the track. We’re going to have a great battle one way or another and that’s what I’ve always liked. I am totally committed to this sport & rdquor ;, he insists Hamilton, who has managed to involve teams, drivers and organizers in their personal fight for racial equality: “I am really proud of what F1 is doing, which is now aware that it has a great platform to work towards a better world. And I love what I’m doing & rdquor ;.

The fight for the eighth crown has begun and for now, it is the last challenge of Hamilton. We will see if there will be more in the future or if F1 has already started to say goodbye to the Lewis pilot to opt for his facet as an activist for diversity. For now, he combines both with extraordinary ability.