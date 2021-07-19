Hamilton’s father defends his son by accident with Verstappen

After its collision with Max VerstappenLewis Hamilton, winner at Silverstone, received the support of his family with his father Anthony Hamilton defending him from criticism and saying that this type of competition is what everyone wants to see.

“At the end of the day, it is a racing accident, 99 times out of 100 it would be a racing accident. That is what we want to see because it is a race,” Hamilton’s father told the network Sky F1.

“The most important thing about this weekend – I hope Max is fine – was that the fans saw a phenomenal race. Everybody saw the race and it was phenomenal.”

Hamilton and Verstappen collided on the first lap of the British Grand Prix. The Dutchman impacted the area outside of Copse and was later taken to the hospital for a further review. The Englishman received a 10-second penalty, but still recovered to take the victory in front of more than 140 thousand spectators.

The father of the seven-time world champion said the real issue to talk about was the quality of the competition. “Without the fans we have no career. The most important thing is that the fans have gotten what they paid for this weekend at this British Grand Prix in these difficult times with the pandemic, so we must be happy and enjoy it.

Anthony Hamilton he does not believe there will be major repercussions on the relationship between Hamilton and Verstappen. “Lewis has no problem with Max.”

“Not even something close. They both want to have a good race, but sometimes it doesn’t go as expected, but that’s the way racing is. “

“Lewis doesn’t come out saying ‘I’ll do this and this.’ He just wants to run. Max has the same desire to run ”, remembers Hamilton’s father who points out that accidents of this type are normal in competitions.

“Sometimes when you have two people in front fighting for something, things like that happen. We hope it doesn’t happen again. But it doesn’t just happen in the front, but also in the back, and even more often. It’s part of the careers”.

In fact, he considers that sanctions are not always adequate since they minimize the spectacle. “I understand the reasons, but sometimes they take away the joy. At the end of the day, people want to see races, clean races. We have to give people what they have paid for,” he concluded.