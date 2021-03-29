Hamilton won the 2021 bahrain grand prix first race f1 season

The return of the highest category of motorsport with the Grand Prize of Bahrain 2021 was full of emotions on the track and showed a great duel between the two strongest drivers in the championship, Hamilton and Verstappen, which ended in favor of the first and which was defined with two laps to go to the end of the race.

The race started with Verstappen at the top, after the Dutchman had achieved the Pole Position, with Hamilton escorting him and with Bottas completing the trio. Back the great news was that the Mexican Sergio perez He had to start from last position after some mechanical problems. From there, Pérez would become el rider of the day for the comeback he made.

Meanwhile go ahead, Verstappen led up to round 18 and Hamilton took the lead when the Dutch driver pitted. Then the tip was exchanged again when the Brit had to stop to change his tires at the turn 30.

From there the Verstappen Red Bull He held a wide lead over Hamilton by almost 18 seconds, but gradually Hamilton closed the gap on the new tires and eventually got less than 9 seconds behind his rival.

Then Verstappen he entered the pits also to put tires new when they were missing 16 of the 56 laps of the Bahrain Grand Prix and from there he went out to attack the British with everything and in each lap he had a second left to his difference and missing only 3 laps by the end, he caught up with Hamilton and in an aggressive and thrilling maneuver overcame him.

However, the attack speed of Verstappen played against him because got off the track when he was trying to outrun Hamilton and immediately received a team order for him to let Hamilton pass and avoid a penalty that was going to take away the victory anyway.

Before this panorama, Hamilton reacted brilliantly and he accelerated to take advantage of the fact that he only had two laps left to see the checkered flag. He did not release his foot from the accelerator and once again gave the tire care in a critical situation and under pressure.

Verstappen He was second to less than a second behind the seven-time world champion and this time his ‘hunt’ did not yield the results he expected. Hamilton once again started on the right foot a season in which the enormous advantage is no longer seen

.Mercedes car mechanics. This time it was the talent behind the wheel which prevailed above the machines.

Those who surprised

Red Bull Perez lHe made the most impressive comeback in the race because in the end he managed to place himself in the fifth box, which left his team with a ’round’ day and the Mexican as the driver of the day.

Ferrari showed great progress compared to the previous season and its two drivers, Leclerc and the Spaniard Sainz, they got into the points, in sixth and eighth place.

Mclaren It was also surprising because its two pilots had a remarkable regularity in the race, since Lando norris never changed his fourth place and Daniel Ricciardo ranked seventh.

The Japanese rookie pilot, 20 year old Yuki TsunodaYes, he was also among the pleasant surprises as he took his Alpha Tauri to ninth place.

Bottas the consolation prize was the additional point for giving the fastest lap of the Bahrain circuit. Ripped off third and so it ended, although more than 37 seconds from the lead.

The disappointments of the day

The premature retirement of the debutant Haas Mazepin that ended up crashed in the first round and also of the veteran Fernando Alonso with Alpine for a fault in his braking system on turn 34.

The other veteran, Sebastian Vettel now with Aston Martin, collided with the French Alpine Ocon, and ended in position 15, far from your partner Lance Stroll what was located tenth.

Pierre Gasly also had a bad start to the season as the pilot of Alpha Tauri He was four laps behind the leaders, being penultimate in the box 17, just ahead of Lafiti de Williams. And if you compare it with what his Japanese partner Tsunoda did, this race will be forgotten by the French.

In addition to Alpine, Haas, Williams and Alfa Romeo they ran out of points at the start of the 2021 season. The drivers of this last team were very close because Raikkonen finished 11th and Giovinazzi 12th.

FACT

Hamilton wears 96 wins in F1 and continues to increase this world record under his ownership as the driver with highest number of Grand Prizes won. This year he is going for his eighth world title but he has a tough rival ahead who is in his prime: Verstappen