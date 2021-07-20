Hamilton wins at Silverstone with controversial accident with Verstappen

The Great Britain Grand Prix Formula 1 could be the breaking point between the ratio of Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton after the contact between the two that ended with the abandonment of the Red Bull Racing driver, who even had to visit the hospital.

Hamilton warned from Saturday that his only chance to fight for victory would be at the start. The Englishman stepped on the accelerator and immediately stood side by side with poleman Verstappen. The fight continued like this until reaching Copse where the seven times world champion tried to attack from the inside, that movement led to his left front tire touching the right rear rubber of the Red Bull.

The championship leader lost control of his car and spun until it hit the tire barrier on the outside of the circuit. The incident forced the exit of the safety car and the stoppage of the red flag race on the third turn.

Verstappen had to be helped by the security team to get out of the car and transferred to the circuit medical center where he remained for a major check-up before being taken to the hospital.

With the cars in the pit area, Mercedes took the opportunity to carry out repairs on the front wing of Hamilton’s car without wasting time on a green flag stoppage, so he was able to maintain second position.

As the repairs to the circuit continued, Christian Horner, Red Bull boss, and Toto Wolff, responsible for Mercedes F1, exchanged radio messages with the race director Michael Masi to clarify the accident between his two pilots. In the end the stewards decided a 10-second penalty for the seven-time world champion for causing the incident.

Max Verstappen's car, Red Bull Racing RB16B on a tow truck, is brought to the garage

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

The competition halted lasted 40 minutes before allowing the cars to line up again on the grid for a race restart. Leclerc started first and held the position, moving more than a second away from Hamilton; Norris placed third with Valtteri Bottas and Daniel Ricciardo closing the top five.

Fernando Alonso and Sebastian Vettel they were involved in a contest for sixth place that ended in a spin from the German Aston Martin and dropped to 17th. The two-time world champion was soon overtaken by the Ferrari of Carlos Sainz which amounted to the sixth.

Hamilton got dangerously close to Leclerc on lap 15, cutting the gap to one second due to power problems reported by the Monegasque driver, a situation that brought drama in the Ferrari pitlane. The issues were resolved a few turns later allowing the Prancing Horse to take off for 1.8 seconds.

With 19 laps in the competition, the first drivers went to their pit stop, with Sergio Pérez, already 12th after starting from the pits, receiving the medium tire. Ocon, Russell and Vettel did the same but receiving the hard tire.

Two laps later Ricciardo was the first in the top five to go to the pits on hard rubber. Norris was the next to stop and lost valuable seconds due to a delay in setting the right rear tire; Bottas went to the pits immediately and without failures in the stop took the third position that the Briton of McLaren defended in the first part of the race.

Hamilton came to his stop on lap 28 and before the mechanics could touch the car he served his 10-second penalty as a result of the accident with Verstappen. The Briton returned in fifth position, behind the Ferraris of Leclerc and Sainz, Bottas and Norris, although with the Italian cars still without going to the pits.

Sainz was the first of the Italian cars to change tires, but his stop on lap 29 was a disaster due to a delay in setting the front left tire for a total time of 12.3 seconds. Ferrari fixed the fault and a lap later Leclerc entered with a 2.6-second stoppage, returning to the track in first.

With 21 laps to go, the Monegasque led by eight seconds over Bottas, while Norris lost third place to Hamilton who was 12 seconds behind the race leader.

Pérez had risen in that instance to ninth position behind Lance Stroll. The Mexican was unable to overtake his former Racing Point teammate as he wore out the medium tires. Red Bull decided to put the Mexican back in the pits for a second stoppage and put him in a new set of the same compound, but leaving him out of the points zone in those moments.

Hamilton took second place on lap 40 when Mercedes ordered Bottas not to get in the way of his teammate’s advance. With 11 laps to go, the seven-time world champion was eight seconds behind Leclerc.

The champion of the championship cut the gap to 2.8 seconds with five laps to go thanks to a series of fast laps by the Briton. The distance was reduced to 1.1 to just three laps and from that moment he began an attack to overtake the Monegasque who completed two laps from the checkered flag to immediately separate by two seconds from the Ferrari driver.

Checo returned to 12th position and engaged in a duel with Kimi Raikkonen that ended in a spin from the Finn after contact with the Mexican. At the same time, Pierre Gasly went to the pits for a second stop. The two moves lifted Red Bull’s to 10th, but he pitted for the third time to snatch the fastest lap from Hamilton and prevent him from cutting another point from Max Verstappen.

Hamilton thus added his 99th victory. Leclerc and Bottas completed the podium.

Results F1 British GP F1 2021

