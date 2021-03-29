Hamilton win, thanks to Verstappen

Enjoy all the F1 World Championship on DAZN. Try it here for a free month with no obligation

Unexpected victory for Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) after Max Verstappen (Red Bull) narrowly passed him by the end. But from the race direction they indicated to the Red Bull that he should give up the position to the Mercedes, and thus Hamilton achieved his 96th victory in F1. Verstappen overtook Hamilton by placing all four of his wheels out of line.. Sad to have lost the victory, but at the same time it comforts him to know that he has speed, and that this year he can with the Mercedes.

Verstappen overtook Hamilton and then had to give him the position

Along with Hamilton and Verstappen on the podium, Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes), who pitted at the end of the race to fit new wheels and set the fastest lap. In fourth place, Lando norris (McLaren), followed by a magnificent Czech Pérez (Red Bull), who after leaving the pit lane, and doing 3 pit stops, managed to get up. Behind Checo, Charles Leclerc (Ferrari), Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren) and in eighth position Carlos Sainz (Ferrari). The other Spanish participant, Fernando Alonso (Alpine), had to leave on lap 33 with rear brake problems.

With a lower temperature than the rest of the weekend -20 degrees ambient and 29 degrees on the track- and a lot of wind, the 20 riders headed for the starting grid. Sebastian vettel (Aston Martin) who qualified 18th, was penalized 5 positions on the grid for ignoring the double yellow flag in qualifying. Czech Pérez He also left his garage worried, after his mechanics had to put a new battery and electronic control unit in his Red Bull.

Regarding the tires, the top three on the grid – Max Verstappen from pole, Hamilton and Bottas – and the fifth, Gasly, started on the compound. Pirelli medium, with which they set their best time in Q2 on Saturday. The rest, up to the tenth, including Carlos Sainz (8th) and Fernando Alonso (9th), came out with the soft. The first who could choose, the eleventh, Checo Pérez (Red Bull), mounted the media.

When the drivers were heading to the grid, Checo Pérez’s Red Bull stopped, he was able to start it and went to the pits, from where he finally started. At the start, Verstappen followed first, followed by Hamilton, Leclerc overtook Bottas, Gasly was still fifth ahead of Norris, Ricciardo… Alonso overtook Sainz and placed 8th, while Sainz dropped to 10th. Behind, Mazepin spun and caused the safety car to exit. Meanwhile, taking advantage of the “safety” and that he was last, Pérez placed a new set of tires, other means

Safety car exit at the start of the race

On lap 3 the safety car left. Verstappen followed first, followed by Hamilton, Leclerc, Bottas … when Gasly went off the track and lost the front wing, which forced him to go to the pits, where he put on hard tires. Sainz for his part “contacted” Lance Stroll, although without consequences. The “virtual safety car” was shown, and once it disappeared, Bottas beat Leclerc, on the home straight taking advantage of the DRS and rose to third place. Behind, Norris overtook Leclerc, I was already fourth, while Stroll did the same with Alonso, which dropped to eighth, just ahead of Sainz. Checo Pérez continued with his comeback, and was already 12th, when only 10 laps had passed.

Pierre Gasly lost the front wing and entered the pits

On the eleventh lap, Fernando Alonso, who was running eighth, stopped in the pits to put on a set of medium tires – he started on the soft ones – and dropped to 17th. Lando Norris and Charles Leclerc entered at the same time, in addition to Stroll, to defend themselves against Alonso. And the Spanish won, since Stroll went after him to the track. Seeing what Alonso, Norris and Leclerc were doing, other drivers also pitted, like Hamilton and Ricciardo. Verstappen, Bottas and Sainz were left out, occupying the first three positions. Until Sainz stopped and put on a medium Pirelli, as did Bottas, who was running second, shortly after.

The danger was in Verstappen, since Hamilton, from third position, had undercut him, and he was cutting distance lap by lap. So it was: Verstappen came in to change tires -socks- and when he came out he did it after Hamilton, he had lost the lead of the race. Behind, Bottas surpassed Pérez and was placed in third position, until the Mexican stopped a second time in the pits and placed a set of hard tires.

Lewis Hamilton during his first pit stop

Vettel was the only driver who had not made his mandatory pit stop on lap 20, and was attacked by Alonso and Sainz. Sainz managed to overtake him (8th), and also Alonso (9th), but a few seconds later, Vettel overtook Alonso. But it did not last long, since Pérez, who was coming from behind, again coming up after his second pit stop, placed himself between Sainz and Alonso and placed ninth.

Mid-career (lap 29), Hamilton had lost the lead, as he entered for the second time and placed another game of hard – he was 3rd. Leading was Verstappen, followed by Bottas, Norris, Leclerc, Ricciardo, Pérez – he was already 7th and had stopped twice -, Sainz 8th and Alonso 11th. Alonso came in shortly after, and so did Bottas, who lost a lot of time changing wheels, which brought him down to fifth position. But on lap 34, Fernando Alonso returned to the pits and had to leave with rear brake problems.

Abandonment of Fernando Alonso with brake problems

On lap 37, Carlos Sainz entered the pits for the second time, he placed some hard tires, and from fifth position, he placed ninth. Perez for his part he entered for the third time and placed some means, while the leader, VerstappenHe did the same, but with some hard, and when he came out on track, he did it second behind Hamilton, 8 and a half seconds away.

Verstappen’s rhythm started to be devilish, setting fast laps, getting dangerously close to Hamilton, he wanted victory. Behind, Sainz managed to surpass Stroll and went up to eighth place. The last laps were very tense: Verstappen was getting closer and closer to Hamilton, his hard tires were cooler than those of the Mercedes driver. With 5 laps to go, he was already less than 1 second away, Hamilton had gone off the track. And from behind, Pérez surpassed Leclerc, he was already fifth.

until on lap 53 Verstappen passed Hamilton. But it did not end there, since Verstappen was told by radio that he should let Hamilton pass, after receiving orders from the race director: he had passed with his 4 wheels off the track.

Valtteri Bottas pitted to fit other new tires, and set the fastest lap, also taking third place. Fourth was Norris, followed by Checo Pérez, Leclerc, Ricciardo, with Sainz in eighth position, followed by Tsunoda and Stroll.

Race classification (56 laps):

1 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 2 Max Verstappen Red Bull 0.745 3 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 37.383 4 Lando Norris McLaren 46.466 5 Sergio Perez Red Bull 52.047 6 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 59.090 7 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 1’06.004 8 Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 1’07.100 9 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1’25.692 10 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1’26.713 11 Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1’28.864 12 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 13 Esteban Ocon Alpine 14 George Russell Williams 15 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 16 Mick Schumacher Haas 17 Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 18 Nicholas Latifi Williams Abandonment: Fernando Alonso Alpine Abandonment: Nikita Mazepin Haas