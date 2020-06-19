The magazine that published its latest statements corrects a mistake that had

Lewis did not say “first working class champion” but “first black champion”

Lewis Hamilton has once again been at the center of the controversy due to statements that were actually the result of a transcription error. The magazine he interviewed published “I am the first working class champion,” when Lewis said “I am the first black working class champion.”

Several publications echoed this week an interview with Hamilton in which the most remarkable thing he said was that he is the “first working class champion”. What the original source published was the following:

“I was the first working class Formula 1 champion. I am proud to have paved the way for others. One of my favorite phrases is: ‘You can’t be what you don’t see’. Anyone who sees me on the podium, even if he is a boy can be inspired to follow his dreams. If that happens, I will have done my job well, “read the pages of Men’s Health magazine.

However, two days after the publication of the interview and after the commotion caused, from the magazine they have admitted that they mistranscribed Lewis’s speech and that they forgot the word “black” in his sentence, which completely changes the statement. . At SoyMotor.com, since we publish the information, we echo the update by the magazine. So what Lewis said was this:

“I was the first black working class Formula 1 champion. I am proud to have paved the way for others. One of my favorite phrases is: ‘You can’t be what you don’t see’. Anyone who sees me on the podium, even if He is a boy, he can be inspired to follow his dreams. If that happens, I will have done my job well. ”

In this way, it is clear that the intention of Lewis was not to disrespect him or forget champions with humble origins, such as Juan Manuel Fangio, Michael Schumacher, Mika Häkkinen, Jochen Rindt, Nigel Mansell, Graham Hill, Alain Prost, Mario Andretti, Kimi Räikkönen and Fernando Alonso.

