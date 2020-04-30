VETERANS VS. YOUNG BOYS

Remember that he already lived the current situation of Verstappen and Leclerc

“Going faster than those with more experience is never easy,” recalls Lewis.

Lewis Hamilton has been where pilots like Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc are now and is aware of their hunger for success, but he warns them that beating an experienced pilot is not as easy as they think.

Lewis Hamilton has been winning championships consecutively since 2017. The Briton has already accumulated six titles, 84 victories, 88 Poles, 47 fast laps and 151 podiums. In almost half of the seasons in which he has competed, he has excelled; what is said quickly, but we know that it is not easy to achieve.

The Briton was climbing and beating pilots with more experience than him to win the grills of all these years. In addition to success, all these seasons have served Lewis to work his mind.

“When I was young, I suffered to take the losses, I took things personally and had a tendency to punish myself. Now I know that every mistake is an opportunity to improve,” he comments in an interview with fashion photographer Rankin.

Lewis has also worked on self-confidence over the years and this serves to send a preseason message to young drivers like Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc, who still have their entire careers ahead of them. The one from Mercedes reminds them that beating the experience is not easy and that is why he urges them to work on forging their own path.

“To be successful in this sport, you have to run with passion and have a mindset that will lead you to victory. It is normal for young people to want to beat veterans and leave their mark, but going faster than those with more experience is never easy“stresses Lewis.

Lewis’s experience does not go unnoticed on the track, as Leclerc recently noted that he is amazed at his anticipatory ability and how much he learns from him in track battles.

