Lewis Hamilton has directly targeted Boris Johnson and his government for managing the covid-19 crisis. The hexacampeón condemns the policy of the United Kingdom and blames them for the thousands of deaths that have occurred in the country since the start of the pandemic. On the other hand, the British calls for rebellion and to knock down all the statues of racist leaders.

UK is the second deadliest country for covid-19, behind the United States. More than 40,000 people have already died there from this pandemic and Lewis Hamilton believes that part of the blame for these figures lies with the Boris Johnson government.

“I am horrified at how the UK government has managed the covid-19 crisis. You should have closed the borders months ago. How you let people fly without testing them is incomprehensible. You could have saved thousands of lives. We need better leaders! “, Criticized Hamilton from his Instagram account.

On the other hand, Lewis has applauded the demolition of the slave dealer statue. Edward Colston and call the rebellion to end all these monuments that honor racist characters instead of their victims.

“I have seen the news today about the statue that was demolished yesterday. If those people had not demolished that statue, which was honoring a racist slave trader, they would never have disappeared from there,” he added.

“There is talk of going to a museum. LThe statue of that man should be in the river, just like the souls of the 20,000 Africans who died on their way here. and whose bodies were thrown into the sea, without burial or homage. He stole their souls from their families, from their country, we should not pay homage to them! The statue should be replaced by a tribute to all those who sold it, to all those who lost their lives! “, He continued.

“I do not approve of violence or criminal acts, but you have had a lot of time to do this for yourself and you have not done it. May the power be of the people,” he said to finish.

