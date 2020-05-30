The Australian enters the list for the first time thanks to his contract with Renault

Hamilton remains and Vettel falls two positions in the ranking

Lewis Hamilton, Sebastian Vettel and Daniel Ricciardo are on the Forbes list of the highest paid athletes of this year 2020. The Australian enters the Top 50 of this group for the first time with earnings of $ 29 million.

Hamilton, Vettel and Ricciardo are the only Formula 1 drivers on Forbes magazine’s list of highest-paid athletes. A group led by the Swiss tennis player Roger Federer that has received a total of $ 106.3 million. Interestingly, 100 of them in advertising.

The Renault driver enters this group for the first time after signing his contract with the diamond brand last year. The Australian, in 48th position, has had a total income of $ 29 million. 27 of them are from the salary he receives from the French.

Lewis Hamilton remains in 13th place just like last year at this time. The Briton has lost $ 1 million in revenue compared to $ 55 the previous season. Still, the hexacampeón is by far the highest-paid driver on the current F1 grid.

Sebastian Vettel has dropped in the ranking. The German has gone from 30th to 32nd position with total earnings of $ 36.3 million. In 2019, the Ferrari driver entered $ 40.3 million. That is, it has lost four million compared to last season.

Vettel is the least perceived of the three pilots by advertising with only $ 300,000 in campaigns. In fact, it is the third in the Top 50 that generates less sponsorship income.

Motor sport is the seventh sport in cumulative gains within this list of Forbes. The numbers of the three pilots are surpassed by basketball, American football, soccer, tennis, boxing and golf.

