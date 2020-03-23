Hamilton upset with people who needlessly fail to comply with pandemic isolation

The British pilot Lewis Hamilton has made a strong call to attention to all those people in the world who are not complying with the isolation and quarantine measures, which significantly prevent the exponential spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

To date, more than 353 thousand infected and 15,430 deaths have been registered worldwide, with Italy, China and Spain being the most affected countries.

Through a message on Instagram, the six-time Formula 1 champion expressed:

I am saddened to hear how many deaths are taking place around the world. I know that most of us are limited with the knowledge of why and how this has happened. There is nothing we can do about it in any way, except try to isolate ourselves, avoid getting caught and spread.

There are people who still go to clubs, bars and big gatherings, something that I personally feel are totally irresponsible and selfish. I pray for the safety of my family members every day, but I also pray for you out there. I am praying for those who work in the shops, at home, doctors and nurses who put their own health at risk to help others and keep countries running. They are the heroes. Please stay safe.

If you can, try to take this time to assess your life, your situation, and see how things could change to advance better. Hopefully through these people they realize even more how health is priceless, how you treat yourself and what you put into your body is just as important, as is hygiene. We take this life for granted. I hope they don’t stop fighting, “said the Mercedes driver.

.