Hamilton to start first in Silverstone sprint, Pérez top 5

The new classification format for the carrera sprint premiered on Friday of Grand Prix of Great Britain 2021 with local Lewis Hamilton getting the first starting position for the short competition to be held on Saturday afternoon.

Hamilton went into Q3 as soon as the timer started ticking. The Englishman established himself as the fastest with his first attempt with a time of 1m26.134s, beating Max Verstappen’s Red Bull by 0.172 seconds.

Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Pérez they ranked third and fourth, respectively, although with differences of 0.4 and 0.7 seconds.

Although the pace of the competition suggested that there would only be one attempt, Hamilton returned to the circuit in the final minutes. While he set better times in the first and second sectors, a loss of control of the rear of his Mercedes W12 It prevented him from improving his previous record.

It should be remembered that Hamilton is not considered the poleman of the British GP since that appointment will be given to the winner of the sprint race.

Verstappen reduced his gap against the seven-time world champion to 0.075 seconds on his final lap, but remained second.

Bottas kept the third position while Charles Leclerc jumped to fourth place, displacing Pérez to fifth place after the stewards decided to erase the last lap of the Mexican for exceeding the limits of the circuit.

The McLaren of Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo They will start sixth and seventh. George Russell, Carlos Sainz and Sebastian Vettel closed the top 10.

Hamilton advanced as the fastest in Q2 with a time of 1m26.023s followed by Verstappen at 0.481s and Bottas. Sainz and Leclerc closed the top five of that round with Sergio Pérez in sixth.

Fernando Alonso was eliminated in the second round after being displaced by a final close from Williams of George Russell. The Briton managed a lap of 1m27.080 to move up to seventh and leave Alpine’s Spaniard in 11th.

Pierre Gasly will accompany the two-time world champion in the sixth row with Esteban Ocon at 13 °.

Antonio Giovinazzi and Lance Stroll closed the top 15.

Yuki Tsunoda will start 16th followed by Kimi Raikkonen, Nicholas Latifi, Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin, who suffered a spin while trying to improve his record.

