Hamilton to close the gap with Verstappen at Silverstone

Max Verstappen (Red Bull) will come out -no matter what happens- leader of the F1 World from Silverstone, seat of Grand Prix of Great Britain. Where the sevenfold English world champion Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), who runs at home, hopes to cut the gap compared to the Dutchman to avoid further complications in the contest; which launches a qualification format with a sprint test.

Verstappen, 23, achieved two Sundays ago, in Austria, his fifth victory of the year, the third in a row – with a ‘Grand Chelem’: starting from the ‘pole’, with a fast lap and leading from start to finish-; and now he commands with 182 points, 32 more than Hamilton (150), a contest in which the Mexican is third Sergio perez (104).

Whose contribution also places Red Bull, which demands the end of the cycle, at the forefront of the Constructors’ World Cup; with 44 units of advantage (286-242) on Mercedes: iron dominator during the past seven years, in which he never stopped scoring both championships.

Hamilton and Mercedes must react at Silverstone; a track of 5,891 meters and 18 curves that, 71 years after having hosted the first race in the history of F1, will be a direct witness to the last great innovation in the premier class: qualifying through a sprint test, at 17 laps, which will be the one ordered by the Sunday race starting grid on Saturday. Expected to 52 turns, to complete a route of 306.3 kilometers.

The format, which will be repeated another two times this season – surely, in Monza (Italy); and quite possibly in Interlagos, Sao Paulo (Brazil) – he intends to increase the excitement and that, by the way, every day of the weekend there is something at stake.

In such a way, this Friday, when the tests start, with tires of the most rigid range of compounds -C1 (hard, recognizable by the white stripe), C2 (medium, yellow stripe) and C3 (soft, red) -, only there will be a free training. The second session will be a qualifying ‘to use’, with eliminations and three rounds, which will decide the grid for Saturday’s sprint race.

Silverstone opens the sprint race this weekend, hours after the second free practice

That rapid test, which will be held on a third of the official route and hours after the second free practice, will be the one that decides the starting formation for Sunday’s race. The first three will add three, two and one points, respectively; and there will be no podium ceremony after that sprint race (whoever wins will get pole), although the legendary laurel wreaths will be recovered.

Nobody equals Hamilton’s seven triumphs at Silverstone, where victories “are special”, as it is “the home of Formula One,” according to what the double Spanish world champion Fernando Alonso (Alpine ). Twice winner at the mythical Northhampton circuit: in 2006, with Renault – the team with which he returned to the honors division of motorsport, after two years absent -; and in 2011, with Ferrari.

After finishing eighth in France, Alonso (39) – eleventh in the World Cup, with 20 points – completed the first ‘triptych’ of the season with a ninth and a tenth in the two races held in Austria. Where his compatriot Carlos Sainz (Ferrari), who left without points from Paul Ricard, signed a sixth – in the Styrian Grand Prix, also at the Red Bull Ring – and a fifth place. That they ratified the seventh place in the World Cup of the talented Madrid rider (26), who adds 60 points, only two less than his Monegasque teammate Charles Leclerc (23).

With a flat tire

Hamilton scored his seventh win at ‘his’ Grand Prix last year, when he even won with a flat tire; ahead of Verstappen. That a week later, however, in the same scenario, the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix would be scored, since Silverstone ‘doubled’ last year – like the Austrian Red Bull Ring and Sakhir (Bahrain) – in order to make the calendar of the World Pandemic.

‘Checo’ arrives with an extra point of motivation to the English automobile temple, where last year he lost both races (after testing positive for covid-19); and because, after signing his twelfth podium in F1 after finishing third in France, he ‘could only’ be fourth and sixth in the two races held at the circuit owned by his team.

The brave driver from Guadalajara occupies the third place in the World Championship, with 104 points, three more than the Englishman Lando Norris (McLaren), third in Austria -where the other Mercedes, the Finn Valtteri Bottas (31) finished second- and that comes to get a good scare last Sunday. Leaving Wembley after the final of the European Football Championship (which England lost to Italy on penalties), Lando (21) was assaulted by individuals who stole the very valuable watch he was wearing.