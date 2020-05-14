The Mercedes driver has already earned a total of 252 million euros

Outsmart David Beckham and double soccer stars like Gareth Bale

Lewis Hamilton is the richest British athlete, according to the list prepared by the Sunday Times newspaper, with a total fortune of 252 million euros. The Briton has managed to outperform football legends like David Beckham in economic terms and even double stars like Gareth Bale in wealth.

Hamilton won 42 million euros last year, having successfully defended the title of Formula 1 world champion. The Briton fulfilled the predictions and after 11 victories and a record of 413 points, he took his sixth world championship. that made him overcome legends like Juan Manuel Fangio and stay just one championship from the great Michael Schumacher.

Lewis is now the richest British sportsman of all time, according to the Sunday Times newspaper’s British Rich List, which has room for singers, actors and other stars. Hamilton’s feat has brought him beyond David Beckham’s fortune. The former Real Madrid footballer accumulated 225 million euros at the time he retired from football, in 2013.

Lewis also clearly exceeds the wealth of other current soccer stars. The British doubles in fortune one of the most popular Real Madrid players, such as the Welshman Gareth Bale; This accumulates a fortune of 128 million euros.

There is only one more athlete on the list of the richest British, the golfer Rory McIlroy. The Northern Irishman earned € 36m in 2019, following major golf victories and also thanks to various sponsorship deals, and increased his fortune to € 192m. So far, he is the only athlete who can come close to Lewis in terms of financial gain.

Of course, both could be hunted in the coming years by young boxer Anthony Joshua, who earned more money than any other young British athlete in 2019, with a total of 65 million euros. The current IBF heavyweight champion at the age of 30 already accumulates a fortune of 120 million euros.

